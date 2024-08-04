News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sailing at Olympics: Saravanan 18th in men's Dinghy event, Nethra placed 25th after Race 8

Sailing at Olympics: Saravanan 18th in men's Dinghy event, Nethra placed 25th after Race 8

Source: PTI
August 04, 2024 22:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vishnu Sarvanan

IMAGE: India’s Vishnu Saravanan in action. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

India's Vishnu Saravanan was placed 18th after race 8 in the men's dinghy sailing's opening series, while Nethra Kumanan was at 25th spot in the women's event at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Indian was ranked 7th and 24th in race 7 and 8 respectively.

Saravanan, who was ranked at 23nd after Race 6 on Saturday, now has net points of 114.

In women's dinghy event, Kumanan is at 25th spot with 145 points.

She was 24th after Race 6 on Saturday.

 

Two more races of the opening series remain, with Race 9 and 10 to be held on Monday.

The top 10 boats from the opening series will enter the medal race on Tuesday.

The top three boats will be decided via the overall score from the opening series and the final. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'
'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'
Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold
Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold
91 killed during stir against Hasina; curfew imposed
91 killed during stir against Hasina; curfew imposed
Tara Djokovic's 'dad is the best'
Tara Djokovic's 'dad is the best'
Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes
Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances