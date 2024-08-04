News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Last updated on: August 04, 2024 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning gold against Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Novak Djokovic completed his career Golden Slam as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men's singles final battle at Roland Garros on Sunday.

After heartbreak in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, Djokovic simply would not be denied the one title that had eluded him for so long, winning 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in front of a enthralled crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Top seed Djokovic delivered one of the finest performances of his career to deny Alcaraz and become only the fifth player to win all four singles Grand Slams and the Olympic title.

Neither player took a backward step in a ferocious contest in which the first set alone lasted one hour 33 minutes as they wrestled for control in a series of spellbinding games.

 

Novak Djokovic

Alcaraz cracked first in the tiebreak and when another tiebreak was required to decide the second set, again Djokovic again found another gear, sealing victory with a stunning forehand winner down the line.

Djokovic roared to the sky and after shaking hands with Alcaraz he fell to his knees on the centre of the court before climbing into the crowd to be swamped by his family and team.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action during his match against Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who was denied the Olympic title to go with this year's French Open and Wimbledon crowns, was in tears at the end.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IBA gender tests on two boxers were illegitimate: IOC
IBA gender tests on two boxers were illegitimate: IOC
'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'
'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'
Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis
Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis
72 killed during stir against Hasina; curfew imposed
72 killed during stir against Hasina; curfew imposed
WB minister shown door for threatening female officer
WB minister shown door for threatening female officer
Ukrainians hail fencers for winning Olympic gold medal
Ukrainians hail fencers for winning Olympic gold medal
Wayanad man loses 16 family members; 4 bodies found
Wayanad man loses 16 family members; 4 bodies found

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay

India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay

Ukrainians hail fencers for winning Olympic gold medal

Ukrainians hail fencers for winning Olympic gold medal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances