HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 18-YO shooter stuns China with gold, Manu misses

18-YO shooter stuns China with gold, Manu misses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 08, 2025 21:44 IST

x

Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced a sensational performance to clinch the women's 10m air pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Suruchi Inder Singh. Photograph: NRAI/X

The 18-year-old shot 244.6 in the eight-shooter final to finish on top of the podium.

The Chinese duo of Qian Wei, who shot 241.9, and double Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin (221.0) finished second and third respectively.

 

Earlier, Suruchi had topped the qualification chart with 583. While double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Surbhi Rao, Sainyam and Simranpreet Kaur had failed to make the final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ISSF WC: Can Manu Bhaker make history in Buenos Aires?
ISSF WC: Can Manu Bhaker make history in Buenos Aires?
ISSF World Cup: Chain Singh shoots down bronze
ISSF World Cup: Chain Singh shoots down bronze
World Cup-bound Indian shooters join national camp
World Cup-bound Indian shooters join national camp
Sift Kaur wins India's first gold at Shooting World Cup
Sift Kaur wins India's first gold at Shooting World Cup
Khelo India Para Games 2025: Kaur breaks powerlifting national record
Khelo India Para Games 2025: Kaur breaks powerlifting national record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dialogues That Made Manoj Kumar A Legend

webstory image 2

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

webstory image 3

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year celebration bash0:15

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year...

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi1:05

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan meets Rajnath Singh in...

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a restaurant1:13

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD