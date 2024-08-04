News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 04, 2024 21:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lakshaya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen still has a chance to clinch the bronze medal. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India's quest for its first-ever Olympic gold in badminton ended on Sunday as Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to defending champion Viktor Axelsen.

While the loss is a setback, Sen still has a chance to clinch the bronze medal and become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal.

He will face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff.

Meanwhile, India's Avinash Sable is set to compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase on Monday.

 

The event will be held in two stages: a preliminary round followed by the final. Sable, ranked 15th in the world, faces a tough challenge in his heat, which includes Kenya's world No. 3 Abraham Kibiwot.

As the Olympics progress, India's hopes for medals remain alive. With Avinash Sable's steeplechase event kicking off on Day 10, the nation will be eagerly watching his performance.

Following is India's schedule on Monday, Day 10 of the Paris Olympics: (All timings in IST):

SHOOTING

Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification): Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka -- 12.30 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India vs Romania -- 1.30 pm

SAILING

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 6.10 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 7.15 pm

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m (Round 1): Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) -- 3.57 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1): Avinash Sable (Heat 2) -- 10.50 pm

BADMINTON

Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff): Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) -- 6.00 pm

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
Olympics: Sen to fight for bronze after Axelsen defeat
Olympics: Sen to fight for bronze after Axelsen defeat
Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis
Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis
Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes
Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9
Boxer Dev devastated by 'injustice' at Paris Olympics
Boxer Dev devastated by 'injustice' at Paris Olympics
Army deployed as heavy rain, dam water inundate Pune
Army deployed as heavy rain, dam water inundate Pune

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'

'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances