Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen still has a chance to clinch the bronze medal. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India's quest for its first-ever Olympic gold in badminton ended on Sunday as Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to defending champion Viktor Axelsen.

While the loss is a setback, Sen still has a chance to clinch the bronze medal and become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal.

He will face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff.

Meanwhile, India's Avinash Sable is set to compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase on Monday.

The event will be held in two stages: a preliminary round followed by the final. Sable, ranked 15th in the world, faces a tough challenge in his heat, which includes Kenya's world No. 3 Abraham Kibiwot.

As the Olympics progress, India's hopes for medals remain alive. With Avinash Sable's steeplechase event kicking off on Day 10, the nation will be eagerly watching his performance.

Following is India's schedule on Monday, Day 10 of the Paris Olympics: (All timings in IST):

SHOOTING

Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification): Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka -- 12.30 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India vs Romania -- 1.30 pm

SAILING

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 6.10 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 7.15 pm

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m (Round 1): Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) -- 3.57 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1): Avinash Sable (Heat 2) -- 10.50 pm

BADMINTON

Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff): Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) -- 6.00 pm