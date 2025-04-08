SC slams TN governor again: Has to act on advice of cabinet

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said reservation of 10 Bills by him for consideration of the President was in contravention of constitutional provisions.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (right) and Chief Minister MK Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that under Article 200 of the Constitution, the governor does not possess any discretion and has to mandatorily act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

Article 200 of the Constitution deals with assent to Bills.

The bench said the governor cannot withhold assent and adopt the concept of absolute veto or pocket veto.

It said the governor is obligated to adopt one course of action -- give assent to Bills, withhold assent or reserve for the consideration of the President.

The bench said it was not open for the governor to reserve a Bill for consideration of the President after it was presented to him for the second time.

It said the governor must assent to the Bills produced before him in the second round, and the only exception is in case the Bill in the second round is different from the first one.