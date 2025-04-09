Chahal's rumoured love RJ Mahvash spotted at IPL match

IMAGE: RJ Mahvash cheers at the Punjab Kings-CSK match on Tuesday. She also posted her support for the team on her Instagram story. Photograph: Mufaddal Vohra/X and RJ Mahvash/Instagram

Indian leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal has recently become a subject of intense public interest.

Following the announcement of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, the media spotlight shifted to his personal life, and the intrigue surrounding him has only deepened.

Last month, Chahal was seen attending the ICC Champions Trophy final alongside internet personality RJ Mahvash, sparking a wave of speculation about a potential romantic connection between the two.

This newfound curiosity escalated during the recent IPL match between Chahal's Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

As the match unfolded in Mullanpur, the cameras frequently caught Mahvash in the stands, passionately cheering for Chahal’s team, further fueling the whispers of a relationship. From her enthusiastic reactions to the game’s key moments to her unreserved celebration of Priyansh Arya’s century and playful dance following Rachin Ravindra’s dismissal, Mahvash seemed to be thoroughly enjoying every aspect of the match.

IMAGE: RJ Mahvash animatedly celebrates the wicket of Rachin Ravindran. Photograph: ICT Fan/X

She also posted a video on her Instagram story in support of PBKS: 'Go Punjab! You win or you loose, you stars. Doesn't matterr. Go Team!'

In a recent interview, however, RJ Mahvash had confirmed she is single.

'I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time.'

'I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike,' she added almost contradicting herself.