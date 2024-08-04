News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9

Source: PTI
August 04, 2024 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Team India celebrate their thrilling shoot-out victory against Great Britain in the Men's Hockey quarterfinals. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

The Indian hockey team produced one of its most resolute performances in recent memory to enter the Olympic semifinals for a second successive edition but Lakshya Sen's zealous push for a gold turned into a hunt for bronze on a bitter-sweet Sunday for India at the Paris Games.

 

With no medals added to the tally today, India slipped to 53rd in the overall standings with its three bronze medals, all secured in shooting (women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team and men's 50m rifle 3 positions).
    

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen came up short in the badminton semi-final. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

There was heartbreak in boxing too as Lovlina Borgohain, who won a welterweight (69kg) bronze in the Tokyo Games, exited following a quarterfinal loss to Chinese veteran and familiar foe Li Qian in the women's middle-weight (75kg) category.
    
After that, it was Lakshya's turn to bow out of gold contention with a 20-22 14-21 loss to defending champion Viktor Axelsen. However, he still has a chance to finish on the podium in his Olympic debut, provided he can beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze playoff on Monday evening.

India win thrilling shoot-out against Great Britain
    

IMAGE: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

Team India showed superb mettle and character in hockey despite being on the back-foot for a majority of the match after key defender Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for unintentionally hitting a rival player 20 minutes into the game.
    
For a little over 40 minutes, a 10-man India held off Britain to 1-1, forcing a shootout, in which veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh proved to be a decisive force for the umpteenth time.
    
The 'Great Wall of India', as he is affectionately called, made a couple of crucial saves after his superb show in regulation time to steer India into the last four with 4-2 shootout triumph.
    
"(It is a) daily job of a goalie," shrugged the 36-year-old, who is competing in his last international event.
    
"When I stepped on this field today, there was two options for me. This can be my last match, or I got an opportunity for two more matches and I think, yeah, I got two more matches now," he quipped.
    
Head coach Craig Fulton declared that his team had not just won a match but made a statement of intent.
    
"When our backs are against the wall, we're all roped in. We're all in this together," he said.
    
Lovlina out; boxers end without medal

IMAGE: Lovlina was India's final medal hopeful in boxing. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

India's boxing campaign, which never quite looked like taking off, came to a medal-less end after Tokyo edition bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) bowed out following a hard-fought quarterfinal loss to China's Li Qian in the women's competition.
    
Borgohain, the reigning world champion in the category, went down 1-4 to the Tokyo Games silver-winning 34-year-old in a messy contest during which both the boxers were repeatedly cautioned for clinching and holding.
    
This was after Nishant Dev was ousted from the men's 71kg quarterfinals on Saturday night, also a close contest.
    
A six-strong boxing contingent, comprising four women and two men, was representing the country in the Games. Out of these, four had crashed out in the preliminary stage itself.
    
Lakshya misses bull's eye but medal still in sight


IMAGE: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

India's dream of a first ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals.
    
The 22-year-old from Almora, a world championships bronze-medallist, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender to the two-time world champion in a 54-minute clash.

India have never won an Olympic gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo editions and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in the 2012 London Games.
    
Shooters do well but not enough

IMAGE: Maheshwari Chauhan finished 14th in the women's skeet qualification. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters


Indian shooters Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala gave a good account of themselves in the qualifications but could not enter the final of the 25m rapid fire men's pistol event in Chateauroux.
    
Vijayveer and Anish shot brilliantly over two stages of qualification, staying in contention till the final 10 shots of the second rapid-fire stage, only to shoot scores of 92 and 93, finishing ninth and 13th respectively. Only the top six shooters make the final cut.
    
In the women's skeet competition, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon ended in 14th and 23rd place respectively in the qualification.
    
Maheshwari aggregated 118 across five series with the first three series taking place on Saturday. She recorded scores of 23, 24, 24, 25, 22. Raiza aggregated 113 after a sequence that read 21, 22, 23, 23, 24.
    
Here too, only the top six in the qualifications make it to the final.
    
Nothing to celebrate in athletics so far

IMAGE: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters


India's unimpressive show in athletics competition continued with national record holders Parul Chaudhary and Jeswin Aldrin failing to qualify for the women's 3000m steeplechase and men's long jump respectively, here.
    
Parul finished eighth in her heat race and 21st overall to end her campaign in the Paris Olympics.
    

IMAGE: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

In the men's long jump qualification round, Aldrin fouled his first two attempts before coming up with 7.61m in the third. He ended 13th in Group B qualification out of 16 competitors, while his overall placement was 26th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ukrainians hail fencers for winning Olympic gold medal
Ukrainians hail fencers for winning Olympic gold medal
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
IBA gender tests on two boxers were illegitimate: IOC
IBA gender tests on two boxers were illegitimate: IOC
Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes
Rohidas red card casts doubt on India's semis hopes
Boxer Dev devastated by 'injustice' at Paris Olympics
Boxer Dev devastated by 'injustice' at Paris Olympics
Army deployed as heavy rain, dam water inundate Pune
Army deployed as heavy rain, dam water inundate Pune
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'

'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances