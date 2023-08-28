News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Neeraj exemplifies excellence'

'Neeraj exemplifies excellence'

By Rediff Sports
August 28, 2023 11:25 IST
Neeraj Chopra recorded his best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt to bag gold at the World Athletics C'ships on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra after he clinched his and the country's first gold medal in the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt and managed to hold his lead till the very end to stand atop the podium.

 

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also heaped praise on Neeraj.

"Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the World Athletics Championship 2023. The Golden Boy of athletics has done it again. Not only in the World Athletics Championship, Neeraj Chopra has won gold in several other Championships also. This is a big achievement for India in the field of Athletics. I am also pleased about the fact that not only Neeraj, but in the final six three Indian athletes made their place, Kishore Jenna and Manu DP performed well," Thakur told ANI.

The other two Indian athletes in the mix were Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m), who finished fifth while DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished sixth.

"The environment of sports in India has changed over the last few years. The Prime Minister also increased the sports budget by 3 times, he gave the go-ahead for the TOP scheme and also green lighted the Khelo India games. This has ethused the athletes and this has shown in their performance also" said the minister.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, settled for silver with a throw of 87.82 metres. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with his best throw of 86.67 m.
Rediff Sports
