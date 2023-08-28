News
PIX: Neeraj Chopra creates history at World Championships!

PIX: Neeraj Chopra creates history at World Championships!

August 28, 2023 01:39 IST
IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Photographs: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships when he pipped Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin on Sunday.

 

Chopra won Olympic gold in Tokyo but managed only a silver at the worlds in Eugene last year. The only other Indian to win a medal at the worlds was Anju Bobby George, who took bronze in the women's long jump in 2003 in Paris.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra is only the second Indian -- after shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Chopra soared into the lead on his second attempt with an 88.17 metre effort, with the 25-year-old turning his back and celebrating in trademark fashion with his arms aloft immediately after his throw, knowing it was good.

Pakistan's Nadeem, coming back from elbow surgery and a knee injury, produced his season's best effort of 87.82 on his third attempt to win the silver medal, while the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with 86.67.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
