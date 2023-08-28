PIX: Neeraj Chopra creates history at World Championships!

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Photographs: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships when he pipped Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin on Sunday.

Chopra won Olympic gold in Tokyo but managed only a silver at the worlds in Eugene last year. The only other Indian to win a medal at the worlds was Anju Bobby George, who took bronze in the women's long jump in 2003 in Paris.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra is only the second Indian -- after shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Chopra soared into the lead on his second attempt with an 88.17 metre effort, with the 25-year-old turning his back and celebrating in trademark fashion with his arms aloft immediately after his throw, knowing it was good.

Pakistan's Nadeem, coming back from elbow surgery and a knee injury, produced his season's best effort of 87.82 on his third attempt to win the silver medal, while the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with 86.67.