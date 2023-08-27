World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra begins with a foul

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

It was super Sunday as it was the first time in history that three Indians competed in the final of the World Championships final together.

Neeraj Chopra, along with fellow Indians Manu DP and Kishore Jena took to the field in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Hot favourite Neeraj Chopra, vying for gold, began with a foul throw on his first attempt in the final. Meanwhile, fellow Indian Manu DP opened with an effort of 78.44m.

Kishore Jena, the third Indian in action tonight, registers an opening throw of 75.70m.

Earlier, India's star athlete Chopra topped the qualifying round with a season’s best throw of 88.77m. In the previous edition, Chopra bagged silver.

The 25-year-old Chopra has won gold medals in Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.