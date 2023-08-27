News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra begins with a foul

World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra begins with a foul

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: August 28, 2023 00:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

It was super Sunday as it was the first time in history that three Indians competed in the final of the World Championships final together.

Neeraj Chopra, along with fellow Indians Manu DP and Kishore Jena took to the field in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Hot favourite Neeraj Chopra, vying for gold, began with a foul throw on his first attempt in the final. Meanwhile, fellow Indian Manu DP opened with an effort of 78.44m.

Kishore Jena, the third Indian in action tonight, registers an opening throw of 75.70m.

 

Earlier, India's star athlete Chopra topped the qualifying round with a season’s best throw of 88.77m. In the previous edition, Chopra bagged silver.

The 25-year-old Chopra has won gold medals in Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw
The Golden Thrower
The Golden Thrower
Tomar to miss Worlds due to 'scuffle with shooter'
Tomar to miss Worlds due to 'scuffle with shooter'
ODI World Cup: 'Kohli has been there, done that'
ODI World Cup: 'Kohli has been there, done that'
Sec 144 clamped in Nuh, no entry for outsiders
Sec 144 clamped in Nuh, no entry for outsiders
UP slap row: Muslim student may join govt school
UP slap row: Muslim student may join govt school
Record-equalling Verstappen bags rain-soaked win
Record-equalling Verstappen bags rain-soaked win

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Will Neeraj's first throw rule win him another gold?

Will Neeraj's first throw rule win him another gold?

World C'ships: Neeraj storms into javelin throw final

World C'ships: Neeraj storms into javelin throw final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances