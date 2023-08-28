News
Parul qualifies for Paris Olympics; Men's relay team finishes fifth

Parul qualifies for Paris Olympics; Men's relay team finishes fifth

Source: ANI
August 28, 2023 02:04 IST
IMAGE: India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh finished a creditable fifth in the men's 4x400 relay at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary finished eleventh in the 3000 meters steeplechase final of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest in Hungary on Sunday. 

However, Parul broke the national record by marking the clock at 9:15.31 in the World Athletics Championships.

Though Parul missed out on a podium finish on Sunday, she qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 after breaking the national record.

Brunei athlete Winfred Mutile Yavi clinched the gold medal with a clock mark of 8:54.29, while Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech won silver with her season-best clock of 8:58.98 and another Kenya athlete Faith Cherotich achieved her personal best mark of 9:00.69, winning bronze.

 

At the split of 200m, Parul was leading the steeplechase but she lost her momentum and settled for 11th spot. However, till the 2900 m split, the Indian athlete was in 13th position, she jumped two spots up in the last 100m split. 

Indian relay team finishes fifth

On the other hand, the Indian men's 4x400 metres relay team ended in the fifth position in the 4x400 metres relay race final at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

The Indian team comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh marked the clock at 2:59.92.

The USA team of Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson, and Rai Benjaminwon won the gold medal with a clock mark of 2:57.31. France with the clock mark of 2:58.45 bagged silver while Great Britain claimed bronze with the clock mark of 2:58.71.

