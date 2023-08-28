News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Conquers The World! Congratulate The Champion

Neeraj Conquers The World! Congratulate The Champion

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 28, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Photographs: Marton Monus/Reuters
 

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the senior World Athletics Championships.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion registered a best throw of 88.17 metres on his second visit to the throwing arc to emerge the winner.

The medal completed a very special set for the 25-year-old Indian Army soldir, who now has every major title possible in the javelin event.

Besides the Olympic, World Championships and Diamond League crowns, Neeraj has the Asian Athletics Championships (2017), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018) titles under his belt.

After fouling his first attempt, Neeraj hurled the spear to a distance of 88.17m to take the top spot and stayed there for the remainder of the final.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, took the silver with a season's best of 87.82m while the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won bronze with 86.67m.

Two other Indians logged impressive results in the 12-man final. Kishore Jena finished fifth with a personal best haul of 84.77m while D P Manu was sixth with 84.14m.

As India rejoices in his success, join us in congratulating Neeraj on his amazing achievement.

Post your congratulatory messages for Neeraj in the message board below:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Neeraj creates history at World Championships!
PIX: Neeraj creates history at World Championships!
The Golden Thrower
The Golden Thrower
Is Neeraj Chopra India's greatest athlete?
Is Neeraj Chopra India's greatest athlete?
National Awards: Bollywood Clout At Work
National Awards: Bollywood Clout At Work
Why Good Credit History Is Important
Why Good Credit History Is Important
Maha: 4 Dalits hung upside down, beaten over theft
Maha: 4 Dalits hung upside down, beaten over theft
PIX: Neeraj creates history at World Championships!
PIX: Neeraj creates history at World Championships!

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Pakistan's Arshad breaks silence on Chopra 'rivalry'

Pakistan's Arshad breaks silence on Chopra 'rivalry'

World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD!

World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances