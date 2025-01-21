HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hima Das takes a dip in Ganga at Maha Kumbh

Hima Das takes a dip in Ganga at Maha Kumbh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 21, 2025 11:12 IST

Hima Das

IMAGE: Assam sprinter Hima Das visited the Maha Kumbh on Sunday. Photograph: Hima Das/Instagram

Star sprinter Hima Das visited the Maha Kumbh and took a dip in the holy waters of Ganga on Sunday.

Assam's Hima visited Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh along with her friends and sought blessings from her spiritual guru Keshav Das Ji Maharaj.

IMAGE: The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, began on January 13, 2025 on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI

'When Hima learned about the Northeast camp at the Maha Kumbh, she couldn't resist visiting. She came with her friends, took a dip in the Ganga, and left on Sunday,' Maharaj told PTI.

Hima was also delighted with the Naamghar -- Assam's iconic cultural symbol which has been established at the Maha Kumbh Mela to offer a glimpse into the state's rich heritage through cultural and spiritual programmes.

Hima, a Jakarta Asian Games 2018 gold winner, is gearing up for a comeback after serving a 16-month suspension period which ended in November last year.

 

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, began on January 13, 2025 on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh government forecasts 400 million visitors between January 13 and February 26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
