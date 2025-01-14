HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Paush Purnima Dip At Triveni Sangam

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 14, 2025 18:29 IST

x

Devotees gathered to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of the first Amrit Snan during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A devotee plays a traditional musical instrument at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.
All photographs: ANI Photo
 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshjanand takes a dip in the Sangam on the eve of Paush Purnima.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A devotee takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima, here and below.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: Devotees arrive to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam, here and below.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A woman dries her clothes after taking a bath in the Ganga on the eve of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: Devotees pose for a selfie at the Triveni Sangam.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: Tents set up for the devotees to gather and offer prayers during Kalpwas in Prayagraj.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A sadhu blows a conch shell after taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A child painted with a trishul on his forehead takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: Devotees walk through a pontoon bridge as they arrive to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: Maha Kumbh Mela DIG Vaibhav Krishna and other police officers at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A devotee offers prayers after taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A foreign tourist offers prayers at the Triveni Sangam.

 

Paush Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj

IMAGE: A devotee worships a cow at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

