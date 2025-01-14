Paush Purnima Dip At Triveni Sangam

Devotees gathered to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of the first Amrit Snan during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: A devotee plays a traditional musical instrument at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshjanand takes a dip in the Sangam on the eve of Paush Purnima.

IMAGE: A devotee takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima, here and below.

IMAGE: Devotees arrive to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam, here and below.

IMAGE: A woman dries her clothes after taking a bath in the Ganga on the eve of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

IMAGE: Devotees pose for a selfie at the Triveni Sangam.

IMAGE: Tents set up for the devotees to gather and offer prayers during Kalpwas in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: A sadhu blows a conch shell after taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

IMAGE: A child painted with a trishul on his forehead takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

IMAGE: Devotees walk through a pontoon bridge as they arrive to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

IMAGE: Maha Kumbh Mela DIG Vaibhav Krishna and other police officers at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

IMAGE: A devotee offers prayers after taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

IMAGE: A foreign tourist offers prayers at the Triveni Sangam.

IMAGE: A devotee worships a cow at the Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima.

