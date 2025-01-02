Khel Ratna honour for Manu Bhaker, Gukesh

\
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh are among four athletes to get Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the Sports Ministry revealed on Thursday.
Men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winner Praveen Kumar are among the recipients pf the Khel Ratna.
The Sports ministry has named 32 athletes, including 17 para-athletes, for Arjuna awards.
Shooter Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics while Gukesh was crowned the World Chess Champion in Singapore, last month.