HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Khel Ratna honour for Manu Bhaker, Gukesh

Khel Ratna honour for Manu Bhaker, Gukesh

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read
Share:

January 02, 2025 14:51 IST

India's Manu Bhaker finished fourth and signed off from the ongoing Olympics as the first-ever Indian to have won two medals in a single edition of the Games after Independence. \

IMAGE: India's Manu Bhaker finished fourth and signed off from the Paris Olympics as the first-ever Indian to have won two medals in a single edition of the Games after Independence. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh are among four athletes to get Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the Sports Ministry revealed on Thursday.

Men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winner Praveen Kumar are among the recipients pf the Khel Ratna.

 

The Sports ministry has named 32 athletes, including 17 para-athletes, for Arjuna awards.

Shooter Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics while Gukesh was crowned the World Chess Champion in Singapore, last month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

'I hadn't hoped I will win 2 medals in one Olympics'
'I hadn't hoped I will win 2 medals in one Olympics'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'
The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...
The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...
Chess rankings: Gukesh retains fifth spot; Humpy 6th
Chess rankings: Gukesh retains fifth spot; Humpy 6th
Exclusive! The Koneru Humpy Interview
Exclusive! The Koneru Humpy Interview

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Big Events Of 2025

webstory image 2

5 Facts You Didn't Know About Umrao Jaan

webstory image 3

5 Celebs Who SHOCKED Us!

VIDEOS

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New Year vacay amid dating rumours0:38

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New...

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi2:59

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned on Agra-Delhi Highway1:24

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD