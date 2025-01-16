HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read
January 16, 2025 18:16 IST

Today's scenes from the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj...

 

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

IMAGE: A Naga sadhu blesses a devotee during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

IMAGE: Amit Kumar, a senior police officer, monitors the screens at the Integrated Command and Control Centre which has been set up to manage and control crowds during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Photograph: Saurabh Sharma/Reuters

 

 

 

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

IMAGE: Police officers monitor screens at the Integrated Command and Control Centre. Photograph: Saurabh Sharma/Reuters

 

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

IMAGE: A Naga sadhu smokes inside his tent during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

IMAGE: Wishky Sharma, a member of the Kinnar Akhara congregation for transgender people, looks on outside her tent during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj

IMAGE: A sadhu walks inside the makeshift tent city during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

