HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Youngest F1 leader Antonelli, 18, stuns with fastest lap

Youngest F1 leader Antonelli, 18, stuns with fastest lap

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 06, 2025 18:11 IST

x

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

IMAGE: Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, at the age of 18 years and 224 days, led for 10 laps in a 31-lap first stint at the Japanese Grand Prix. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Andrea Kimi Antonelli showed he was a quick learner by becoming Formula One's youngest race leader and fastest lap setter on his way to sixth place for Mercedes in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian, at the age of 18 years and 224 days, led for 10 laps in a 31-lap first stint on medium tyres after others had pitted and then set a best time of one minute 30.965 seconds on the hard tyres around the Suzuka circuit.

Antonelli finished one place ahead of seven-times World champion Lewis Hamilton, whose place at Brackley he took when the 40-year-old Briton joined Ferrari, for his third scoring finish in three races.

"It was not bad. What I'm most happy about today is the confidence I had in the car and the confidence to push, which I didn't have on Friday and the start of Saturday," Antonelli, who had struggled in practice, told Sky Sports television.

"It was quite surprising to get fastest lap but definitely the feeling I had in the car is the most important... I was able to explore the limit and to push and to play with the car as well.

"It's good learning and good experience for next time."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

IMAGE: Italian Andrea Antonelli finished one place ahead of seven-times World champion Lewis Hamilton. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Antonelli was able to put in consistent lap times, with the pace improving in free air as he ran longer on the opening stint, and was catching the cars ahead before he ran out of time.

 

"It was also a nice feeling to lead the race for a few laps and become the youngest driver in F1 history to have done so. The next goal is to do that on the only lap that matters: the final one," he said.

The previous fastest lap setter was Max Verstappen, with Red Bull in Brazil in 2016 at the age of 19 years and 44 days.

Verstappen, race winner for Red Bull from pole position on Sunday, still holds the record for youngest ever winner at 18 years and 228 days and Suzuka was Antonelli's last chance to beat that.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

World Boxing Cup: Hitesh brings home gold!
World Boxing Cup: Hitesh brings home gold!
PIX: Verstappen wins Japanese GP for 4th straight year
PIX: Verstappen wins Japanese GP for 4th straight year
'US visa issues won't affect 2026 FIFA World Cup'
'US visa issues won't affect 2026 FIFA World Cup'
Hudson-Smith crowned Grand Slam Track's first champion
Hudson-Smith crowned Grand Slam Track's first champion
Sift Kaur's stunning comeback wins her World Cup gold
Sift Kaur's stunning comeback wins her World Cup gold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

webstory image 2

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

webstory image 3

When Mona Lisa Goes Ghibli

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic visit1:30

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic...

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump4:25

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge2:28

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD