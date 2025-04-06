HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen after Modi's appeal

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen after Modi's appeal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 06, 2025 23:13 IST

x

Sri Lanka on Sunday released 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for resolving the vexed issue with a "humane approach".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes blessings from a Buddhist seer during his visit to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, in Anuradhapura as Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka looks on, April 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The fishermen issue figured prominently during talks between Prime Minister Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday.

Fourteen Indian fishermen were released as a special gesture, people familiar with the matter said.

 

The fishermen issue is a contentious matter in India-Sri Lanka ties.

There have been several alleged incidents in the past of Sri Lankan Navy personnel using force against Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka.

In his media statement after talks with the Sri Lankan president, Modi called for adopting a "humane approach" on the matter.

"We also discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter," Modi said in his media statement after meeting Dissanayake.

"We also emphasised on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats," he said.

At a media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the fishermen issue was discussed in "considerable detail" between the two sides.

"As the prime minister said himself during his remarks, there was emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides of the Palk Bay," he said.

"The prime minister emphasised that at the end of the day, it is a daily issue for the fishermen and that certain actions that have been taken in recent times could be reconsidered," Misri said.

The foreign secretary said both sides also emphasised the need to intensify the institutional discussions on the issue.

"Both sides are in touch with each other on the possibility of convening the next round of fishermen's association talks between Sri Lanka and India," he said.

The prime minister concluded his three-day trip to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sri Lanka Accords Modi Historic Welcome
Sri Lanka Accords Modi Historic Welcome
Sri Lanka confers highest civilian award on Modi
Sri Lanka confers highest civilian award on Modi
Why Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is important
Why Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is important
India, Sri Lanka to ink major defence pact 40 yrs after IPKF intervention
India, Sri Lanka to ink major defence pact 40 yrs after IPKF intervention
India, Sri Lanka sign major defence pact
India, Sri Lanka sign major defence pact

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 10 Recipes

webstory image 2

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

webstory image 3

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

VIDEOS

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge2:28

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump4:25

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple3:02

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD