Boom Boom! Bumrah is back for Mumbai Indians

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 07, 2025 19:23 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah warms up before the start of the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

Mumbai Indians received a massive boost ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Monday, with strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah named in the playing XI.

The pace sensation is back in action after a three-month injury lay-off, marking his return to the field following a challenging period sidelined by a stress-related lower back issue.

Bumrah last played in January during the Sydney Test against Australia, where a back injury forced him out of action.

He subsequently missed the Champions Trophy, which India clinched last month, despite initially being named in the provisional squad. The BCCI medical team had advised him to offload for five weeks starting from early January.

<

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with RCB's Tim David. Photograph: BCCI

For the five-time IPL champions, who have struggled with just one win in their first four matches this season, Bumrah's return couldn't come at a better time.

 

Since his debut in 2013, the 31-year-old has been a cornerstone of MI's bowling attack, claiming 165 wickets in 133 matches.

The only season he previously missed was in 2023, due to a back surgery.

