EPL PIX: Man CIty, Palace win

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Saturday

Manchester City continue their winning ways at Leicester

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.

With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.

It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgian midfielder De Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free-kick into the net four minutes after the break to put City in front.

Leicester responded well and had a chance to level through a stunning volley from De Bruyne's Belgium teammate Youri Tielemans, but City goalkeeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike onto the crossbar.

The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who play Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leicester stays 17th.

"The free kick goes perfectly, luckily it's 1-0. Ederson has been great, sometimes we only talk about his distribution but he's a great keeper and he proves it every week. We have proved we can win with or without Erling Haaland," De Bruyne told BT Sport. "

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers could not hide his delight that Haaland, who has 17 league goals from just 11 starts this season, was missing.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't sliding on my knees when I heard he (Haaland) wasn't playing," he said pre-match, before seeing his side keep City at bay in the opening period.

The hosts came into the contest on the back of three successive clean sheets, and restricted City to half chances early on. With Bernardo Silva's angled shot well saved, it was the champions' only real opening of note before the break.

There was absolutely nothing anyone could have done to keep De Bruyne's third league goal of the season out, however, as he curled an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner.

"It's not about the assist that Kevin always has or the free kick. I know he has these qualities, the last few games he was not himself. He needs his dynamic, where he can move in different pockets. What can I say about Kevin? Everyone knows him," City boss Pep Guardiola said.

City were comfortable in their lead and never looked in danger of suffering a second league loss of the season. City have now kept a clean sheet in six of their 12 games this season, which is better than all other Premier League teams.

"There were times where you felt like you didn't touch the ball for 10 minutes but that's what it's like when you play against one of the best teams in the world. The difference was a moment of brilliance from probably the best player in the Premier League," Leicester's James Maddison told BT Sport.

Crystal Palace narrowly edge out Southampton

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard shoots at goal. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

French forward Odsonne Edouard's first-half strike was enough for Crystal Palace to earn a narrow win over struggling Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace dominated the opening period and deservedly went into the break in front after Edouard steered home the ball from close range in the 38th minute following an earlier effort ruled out by a VAR review.

Southampton were a much-improved side in the second half, with Che Adams missing two glorious chances to level, while Stuart Armstrong's low drive came out off the post.

The visitors could not find an equaliser, however, and Southampton stayed 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone, while Palace moved into the top half with their fourth victory of the campaign.

Edouard has netted three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 29 in the competition, helping Palace to three successive home wins.

"Strange game because we started well in the first half, and managed to score," Edouard said.

"The second half was difficult, Southampton pushed a lot. But we won the game and stayed solid. We deserved the win, we scored first and kept a clean sheet. we deserved the win. Unlucky for the first one (offside goal) but the second one I was onside so all good,"

The Saints lost for the first time in four Premier League games and have now suffered defeats in six of their last 10 in the competition.

"The opponent started aggressively and we had a few problems with the build-up in the first half. In the second half, we made one change and we were much better. When you see our chances in the second half, we know that we have to score in these moments." Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl told Sky Sports.