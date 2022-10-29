News
India break 5 year jinx to win Sultan of Johor Cup

India break 5 year jinx to win Sultan of Johor Cup

Source: PTI
October 29, 2022 21:09 IST
Hockey India

Two-time champions India defeated Australia 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup crown, breaking their five-year-old title jinx in Johor Bahru on Saturday.

The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time. In the shootout, both teams ended with a 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death.

Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal and Sudeep Chirmako also sounded the board for India.

For Australia, Burns Cooper, Foster Brodee, Brooks Joshua and Hart Liam entered their names on the scoresheet.

 

It was Sudeep, who drew first blood when he scored a field goal in the 13th minute but Jack Holland produced the equaliser in the 28th minute as the two teams finished the regulation time at 1-1.

The Indians have won the age group tournament twice, in 2013 and 2014 and finished second best four times in 2012, 2015, 2018 and the last edition of the event in 2019.

The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
