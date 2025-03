IMAGE: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto went down in a tough battle in the semi-finals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto ended their German Open Super 300 campaign in the semi-finals as they lost to Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja, in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany, on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Indian duo lost 23-25, 21-10, 15-21 in a match that lasted an hour.

Their defeat brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament.