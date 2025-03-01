Crystal Palace's Mateta taken to hospital after shocking collision

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 01, 2025 20:48 IST

Jean-Philippe Mateta

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is struck on the head after a collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts during the FA Cup fifth-round match. Photographs: David Klein/Reuters

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was taken to hospital with a head injury after a collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts early in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Roberts was shown a red card, following a VAR review, after coming off his line to clear a long ball and catching the on-rushing Mateta in the head with his raised studs.

Frenchman Mateta, who has been in superb form for Premier League side Palace with 15 goals from 33 appearances, was given oxygen on the pitch during a lengthy stoppage before being taken off and put into an ambulance. He was replaced by Eddie Nketiah.

Speaking at halftime to the BBC, Palace chairman Steve Parish said Mateta had sustained a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury and was being assessed in hospital.

"Obviously, he's at the hospital, so we hope for the best. I mean there's a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk about that challenge. In all the time I've watched football, I've never seen a challenge like it.

 

"It is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen."

Palace were leading second-tier Millwall 2-1 at halftime.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
