Stunning comeback! Bhambri-Popyrin win Dubai doubles title

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and Alexei Popyrin celebrate after winning the men's doubles title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, on Saturday. Photograph: Dubai Tennis Championships/Instagram

Yuki Bhambri and his Australian partner Alexei Popyrin snatched victory from the jaw of defeat to triumph in the men's doubles at the Dubai Tennis Championships, on Saturday.



Bhambri and Popyrin saved four match points in the second set before they bounced back to register a thrilling victory against Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Great Britain's Henry Patten 3-6, 7-6 (12), 10-8

in the final.This was Bhambri's maiden ATP 500 title and his fourth ATP title overall.

>Bhambri and Popyrin enjoyed a great run in Dubai as they upset World No. 1 pairing of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic and also outclassed World No 3 Julian Cash-Lloyd Glasspool on their way to the title.