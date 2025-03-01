HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now, Fenerbahce coach Mourinho sues Galatasaray

March 01, 2025 05:19 IST

Jose Mourinho

IMAGE: Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was handed a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation on Thursday following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Jose Mourinho has filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray after they accused him of making racist statements, the manager's club Fenerbahce said on Friday.

Fenerbahce said in a statement that Mourinho was suing Galatasaray for 1,907,000 Turkish lira ($52,223) due to "the attack on the personal rights" of the Portuguese coach.

 

While Fenerbahce did not provide further details, the lawsuit follows Monday's Istanbul derby between the two clubs.

After the game, which ended in a 0-0 draw, Galatasaray accused Mourinho of making racist statements and said they would initiate criminal proceedings against the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho said in a post-match press conference that the home side's bench had been "jumping like monkeys" and that the match would have been a disaster if a Turkish referee had been in charge.

Mourinho received a four-match ban from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for his comments.

The TFF cited "derogatory and offensive statements" and accusations of chaos in Turkish football.

When contacted by Reuters, a Galatasaray spokesperson said they had already sued Mourinho and had no further comment.

($1 = 36.5161 liras)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
