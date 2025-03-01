HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chess: Gukesh rises to career-high No. 3 in world rankings

Chess: Gukesh rises to career-high No. 3 in world rankings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2025 16:57 IST

x

D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigiasi and USA's Fabiano Caruana. Photograph: Harry Gielen/FIDE

India's reigning World champion D Gukesh climbed to a career-high No 3 ranking, while compatriot R Praggnanandhaa broke back into the top 10 in the latest FIDE classical ratings released on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who has been in sublime form ever since he beat China's Ding Liren to clinch the World title in Singapore in December, has gained 10 points and now has a 2787 rating.

Gukesh, who lost the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee to Praggnanandhaa on tiebreak, is behind second-placed Hikaru Nakamura (2802) while and Norway's Magnus Carlsen (2833) continues to be the top-ranked chess player in the world.

\

The Indian Grandmaster has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigiasi and USA's Fabiano Caruana.

Erigiasi, who was the highest-ranked Indian for a long time, has moved down to fifth with a rating of 2777.

 

Praggnanandhaa, who is currently competing in the Prague Masters, is back in the top 10 for the first time since July last year thanks to his win at the Tata Steel Masters.

He has moved up to the eighth spot after gaining 17 pointing. He has a 2758 rating.

Koneru Humpy remains the sole Indian in the top 10 in the women's list at number six with a rating of 2528, while R Vaishali (2484) and Harika Dronavalli (2483) are 14th and 16th respectively.

The FIDE rating are different from the live Elo ratings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Prague Masters: Aravindh in lead; Praggnanandhaa wins
Prague Masters: Aravindh in lead; Praggnanandhaa wins
Duplantis breaks pole vault World record for 11th time
Duplantis breaks pole vault World record for 11th time
Why Messi left Paris St Germain for Inter Miami...
Why Messi left Paris St Germain for Inter Miami...
Gun Shots Or Cricket Shots?
Gun Shots Or Cricket Shots?
PIX: Rohit & Co practice under lights
PIX: Rohit & Co practice under lights

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

webstory image 2

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 3

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

VIDEOS

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked due to landslide0:57

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked due to landslide

Trump, Zelensky and Vance get into heated argument in Oval Office7:19

Trump, Zelensky and Vance get into heated argument in...

Watch: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office3:53

Watch: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD