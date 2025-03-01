Shakira tour forces Monterrey venue switch for Champions Cup clash

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 01, 2025 04:57 IST

Colombian singer Shakira performs during her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' concert at the El Campin stadium, in Bogota, Colombia February 27, 2025.

IMAGE: Colombian singer Shakira performs during her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' concert at the El Campin stadium, in Bogota, Colombia February 27, 2025. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour is making waves beyond the music industry, forcing Monterrey’s Rayados to relocate their CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 tie against Vancouver Whitecaps.

With the Colombian pop icon set to perform at BBVA Stadium, the Mexican club has been left without a home venue for the decisive second leg on March 12.

The match will now take place at Estadio Corona in Torreon, home of Liga MX side Santos Laguna.

 

The scheduling conundrum arose after Vancouver secured their place in the knock-out round with a 3-2 aggregate win over Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa.

When CONCACAF confirmed the fixture dates on Thursday, Monterrey found itself scrambling for alternatives.

Local reports suggest the club attempted to swap dates and play the first leg at home instead, but Vancouver rejected the request.

The last-minute switch has frustrated Rayados fans, with some voicing security concerns over the new venue.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
