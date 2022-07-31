News
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Boxer Sanjeet stunned

CWG: Boxer Sanjeet stunned

Source: PTI
July 31, 2022 01:57 IST
India's Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the 2nd round

IMAGE: India's Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the 2nd round. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Indian heavy weight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) crashed out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after losing to Somoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a split verdict.

Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet dear as Faoagali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2 on Saturday.

 

After attacking in the first round, which he won by an unanimous decision, Sanjeet slipped into a defensive mode to allow Faoagali claw his way back in the contest.

Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the second round as Faoagali landed a few punches. He continued the onslaught in the third round.

Source: PTI
