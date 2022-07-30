News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

CWG: Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

Source: PTI
July 30, 2022 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

(Left-Right) Silver medalist, Team Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru, Gold medalist, Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamadi and Bronze medalist, India's Gururaja Gururaja celebrate on the podium during the Men's Weightlifting 61kg Final medal ceremony on Day 2 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham, England, on Saturday

IMAGE: (Left-Right) Silver medalist, Team Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru, Gold medalist, Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamadi and Bronze medalist, India's Gururaja Gururaja celebrate on the podium during the Men's Weightlifting 61kg Final medal ceremony on Day 2 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sindhu focusing on CWG, but ultimate goal is Olympics
Sindhu focusing on CWG, but ultimate goal is Olympics
CWG: Ghanaian Boxer suspended over failed drug test
CWG: Ghanaian Boxer suspended over failed drug test
Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG
Boss Baby! Anahat, 14, makes winning start at CWG
'Were defaming Guj': Setalvad, Sreekumar denied bail
'Were defaming Guj': Setalvad, Sreekumar denied bail
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts
CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts
Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022
Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts

CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts

Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances