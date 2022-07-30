CWG: Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

IMAGE: (Left-Right) Silver medalist, Team Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru, Gold medalist, Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamadi and Bronze medalist, India's Gururaja Gururaja celebrate on the podium during the Men's Weightlifting 61kg Final medal ceremony on Day 2 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally in Birmingham on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.