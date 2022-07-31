CWG: Boxer Lovlina punches her way into quarter-finals

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain will now face Welshwoman Rosie Eccles. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) cruised to the quarter-finals of the women's light middle weight category with an easy 5-0 win against Ariana Nicholson at the Commonwealth Games in on Saturday.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina outpunched the New Zealand pugilist Ariana Nicholson in the 70kg competition. The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior.

Lovlina, who was knocked out in the first round in Gold Coast edition, attacked from the word go, using a combination of punches.

The 39-year-old Nicholson, though, preferred conserving energy.

Lovlina will now face Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarter-finals. Following a huge row over disallowing her coach Sandhya Gurung in the Games Village upon arrival, Gurung, who was seen ring side, was later given Village accreditation.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa with the same margin in the men's featherweight (57kg) category to move to the pre-quarterfinals.

Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarter-finals.