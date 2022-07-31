News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Boxer Lovlina punches her way into quarter-finals

CWG: Boxer Lovlina punches her way into quarter-finals

Source: PTI
July 31, 2022 01:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lovlina Borgohain will now face Welshwoman Rosie Eccles

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain will now face Welshwoman Rosie Eccles. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) cruised to the quarter-finals of the women's light middle weight category with an easy 5-0 win against Ariana Nicholson at the Commonwealth Games in on Saturday.

 

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina outpunched the New Zealand pugilist Ariana Nicholson in the 70kg competition. The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior.

Lovlina, who was knocked out in the first round in Gold Coast edition, attacked from the word go, using a combination of punches.

The 39-year-old Nicholson, though, preferred conserving energy.

Lovlina will now face Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarter-finals. Following a huge row over disallowing her coach Sandhya Gurung in the Games Village upon arrival, Gurung, who was seen ring side, was later given Village accreditation.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa with the same margin in the men's featherweight (57kg) category to move to the pre-quarterfinals.

Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarter-finals.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts
CWG Badminton: India thrash Sri Lanka; enter knockouts
Misleading CWG video on Hima Das goes viral
Misleading CWG video on Hima Das goes viral
Kiplangat takes wrong turn on way to CWG marathon gold
Kiplangat takes wrong turn on way to CWG marathon gold
CWG TT: India women knocked out of team event
CWG TT: India women knocked out of team event
CWG 2022: How India fared on Saturday, July 30
CWG 2022: How India fared on Saturday, July 30
Court grants bail to 4 ex-IAF officers in Agusta case
Court grants bail to 4 ex-IAF officers in Agusta case
CWG: Mirabai lifts India to gold in Birmingham
CWG: Mirabai lifts India to gold in Birmingham

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Mirabai lifts India to gold in Birmingham

CWG: Mirabai lifts India to gold in Birmingham

CWG: Lifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

CWG: Lifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances