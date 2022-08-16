What This Mother And Son Have Achieved

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Mother, son clear Public Service Commission exam together in Kerala/ Photograph: ANI

Yoga in a pothole.

Kashmir's beautiful mud houses.

A special bridge that's 108 years old.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

ITBP's all women team patrol at 17,000 ft

Location: India-Tibet Border

It takes a certain kind of fortitude to become a soldier. To man the country's borders under the most inhospitable conditions. Conditions that you and I cannot even begin to imagine.

Could you, for example, imagine doing what these women troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police did?

Take a look.

Why this bridge is special

Location: Rameswaram

Have you heard of the Pamban Bridge?

It dates back to 1914 and was the longest sea bridge in India until the Bandra-Worli Sea Link became operational in 2010.

It connects Tamil Nadu with Pamban island, which we now know as Rameswaram, and can be raised to allow ships to pass through.

At the moment, the bridge is getting some much-needed renovation work.

Mother, son clear PSC exam together

Location: Malappuram

Do you have a dream? If you feel it's too late to achieve it, read on.

Bindu had put aside her personal ambitions due to family commitments.

Now, the 42-year-old mother from Malappuram, Kerala, has cleared the Public Service Commission exam along with her 24-year-old son, Vivek.

While Bindu ranked 92 in the Last Grade Servants exam, Vivek ranked 39 in the Lower Divisional Clerks exam.

She began reading books to encourage her son to read when he was in Class 10; the knowledge she was gaining prompted her to prepare for the Kerala Public Service Commission exams.

Nine years down the line, mother and son are set to enter government service together.

Why this man did yoga in a pothole

Location: Malappuram

Meanwhile, a Malappuram man found a novel way to protest against the bad roads in his town.

Before doing yoga, here's what he did.

Kashmir's traditional mud houses are back

Location: Ganderbal

There is a certain magic about traditionally built houses.

Sadly, like in other parts of the country, traditional homes in Kashmir valley have given way to modern ones.

But now Rameez Raja, am entrepreneur who hails from Srinagar, aims to change that. He has been building traditional mud houses in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir, using ancient architecture and modern technology. And these homes have become a major tourist attraction.

Ananya's fans are thrilled

Location: Mumbai

With her movie, Liger, set to release on August 25, Ananya Panday is busy racing from one promotion to another.

But she always manages to look stylish and always has tine for her fans.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com