Mirzapur To Coimbatore, Tiranga Unites Us

We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Satya Narayan Kumar Singh from Bajaha, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, sent us this picture of his daughter Prachi Rai with the Tiranga.

Mohammed Ali's son Meer Ali, who lives in Hyderabad, with a drawing featuring the message: Har Ghar Tiranga.

Gopal Krishnan, who lives in Borivali, north west Mumbai, sent us this inspiring photograph of the Tiranga hoisted at his residence.

And that's GK, his lovely wife Sashi and the Tricolour.

Dr Anne Pukadyil with the Tiranga.

Rohan Khandekar from Thakurdwar, Charni Road, south Mumbai, declares his Tiranga pride.

"Getting ready for my Independence Day speech at St Francis de Sales School, New Delhi," Erin Richard captions this picture. "Holding our National flag in hand is a great feeling," she adds.

Neelam Nagle from Radha Nagar, Dombivali, wishes everyone a 'Happy Independence Day.

Vijayanthi Ramanathan and T Ramanathan join in the celebrations from Singanallur, Coimbatore.

Dear readers, how will you celebrate your Tiranga this 75th Independence Day?

Will you unfurl it outside your window? Or raise it on your terrace? Will you choose to wear it on your person?

