Mirzapur To Coimbatore, Tiranga Unites Us

Mirzapur To Coimbatore, Tiranga Unites Us

By SATYA NARAYAN KUMAR SINGH, MOHAMMED ALI, GOPAL KRISHNAN, Dr ANNE PUKADYIL, ROHAN KHANDEKAR, ERIN RICHARD, NEELAM NAGLE, T RAMANATHAN
Last updated on: August 14, 2022 11:46 IST
We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Tiranga pic by Satya Narayan Kumar Singh

 

Satya Narayan Kumar Singh from Bajaha, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, sent us this picture of his daughter Prachi Rai with the Tiranga.

 

Tiranga pic

 

Mohammed Ali's son Meer Ali, who lives in Hyderabad, with a drawing featuring the message: Har Ghar Tiranga.

 

Tiranga Pics

 

Gopal Krishnan, who lives in Borivali, north west Mumbai, sent us this inspiring photograph of the Tiranga hoisted at his residence.

 

GK with his wife Sashi

 

And that's GK, his lovely wife Sashi and the Tricolour.

 

Tiranga pix

 

Dr Anne Pukadyil with the Tiranga.

 

Tiranga pix

 

Rohan Khandekar from Thakurdwar, Charni Road, south Mumbai, declares his Tiranga pride.

 

Tiranga pix

 

"Getting ready for my Independence Day speech at St Francis de Sales School, New Delhi," Erin Richard captions this picture. "Holding our National flag in hand is a great feeling," she adds.

 

Tiranga pix

 

Neelam Nagle from Radha Nagar, Dombivali, wishes everyone a 'Happy Independence Day.

 

Tiranga pix

 

Vijayanthi Ramanathan and T Ramanathan join in the celebrations from Singanallur, Coimbatore.

Dear readers, how will you celebrate your Tiranga this 75th Independence Day?

Will you unfurl it outside your window? Or raise it on your terrace? Will you choose to wear it on your person?

Please share your pride in the Tiranga with the world. Mail your picture, with you and the National Flag, to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Tiranga), along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE.

