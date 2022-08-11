A 4 YO's Tiranga Moment!

We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

"When I bought this flag yesterday and gave it to my 4 year old, she asked me 'What is Independence Day?' and 'Why does our flag have only three colours?' It was my Tiranga Moment!" exclaims Vipin Gopan from Thiruvanathapuram.

"I believe this curiosity helps interest our nation's youngsters from a young age. It's the first step to make them understand what the Tiranga means for all of us."

Dear readers, how will you celebrate your Tiranga this 75th Independence Day?

Will you unfurl it outside your window? Or raise it on your terrace? Will you choose to wear it on your person?

