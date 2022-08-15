Mozambique to Houston! Har Ghar Tiranga

We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you are celebrating the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Manoj Thampi sent us this image of 87-year-old K R Ravi Thampi hoisting the Tiranga at their residence in New Delhi.

Amol Mujumdar celebrates the Tiranga in style.

Deepak Kumar from Ghaziabad writes: "At the stroke of midnight when the world sleeps, India will awaken to new life. Best wishes for 75th Indian Independence Day!! Jai Hind!!"

"Aazadi ke amrit mahotsav divas ki sabko shubh kamnaye," says Pune resident Pankaj Premchand Nawalakha (in green t-shirt) with wife Vinita Pankaj Nawalakha (in white) and son Manas (in orange).

Zeenat Masih shares this video of the Tiranga at the Holy Cross Prep School in Chhapra, Bihar:

Santosh Mehta sent us this image of his family member Puja Agrawal Thakkar with the Tiranga in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sudipta Banerjee hoisted the Tiranga in Maputo, Mozambique.

And that's how Advik Singh Negi expressed his love for the Tiranga in Hong Kong, says Maninder Singh Negi.

Bhuvansingh Mehta shared this image of his daughter Anushka Mehta saluting the Tiranga in Mumbai.

Karthikeyan Pool's daughter Pavika PK hoisted the Tricolour at her home in Mysore.

C A Santosh Kumar from Chennai sent us this image of his son S Venkatasubramanian with the Tricolour.

Houston-based Shefali and Manish Trivedi show us how they are celebrating the spirit of Independence Day with friends in this video below: