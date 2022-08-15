News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Varanasi to London: Tiranga Pix

Varanasi to London: Tiranga Pix

By RAJEEV THOMAS, MADHURI MISHRA, MITHILEYSH SATHIYANARAYANAN, VIDYANAND KADWADKAR, ANAND KUMAR, YOGESH RAJGURU, M CHASINA DORA
August 15, 2022 13:11 IST
We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Tiranga Pix

Rajeev Thomas sent us this photograph of his son Stevin Mathew, 24, posing with his creation of tricolour themed candles.
Stevin has Down Syndrome and lives with his parents in Chennai.
Rajeev says: "Stevin has added a new meaning to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hand making perfumed candles in tricolour. His batch of candles that go by the brand name Pure Glow is made by him as a passion. He has ensured that while his Tiranga reaches many homes, it glows dispelling darkness and disperses the lovely perfume in those homes."
"Disability does not limit anyone from actively participating in a national campaign. All they need is an opportunity to shine," adds Rajeev.

 

Aadya Mishra

Madhuri Mishra sent us this pic of her four-and-half-year old daughter Aadya saluting the Tiranga at her home in Varanasi. Notice her tricolour painted palms?

 

Tiranga Pix

London-based Mithileysh Sathiyanarayanan says: "Though I am settled in the British land, I am always proud to be an Indian and love celebrating Independence Day. It is a proud feeling to unfurl the flag on English soil."
"India marks its 75th year of Independence, a momentous milestone for all of us. In these 75 years, India has excelled very well in all fields such as science, technology, research, innovation, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and many more sectors.
"However, people's health, fitness and wellbeing have been significantly affected over the years. Studies conducted by the Word Health Organisation shows that one in four Indians suffer from stress, depression and thus affecting their wellbeing and wellness.
I am running a charity foundation in India, Raj Square Charity Foundation, for the last 10 years. We have partnered with FIT India to promote fitness, wellbeing, wellness and wholeness for completely free."
"As part of our country’s 75th year of Independence, we are promoting 'Freedom to Fitness' where organisations must make a conscious effort to bring down the workload of their employees (focus on 4-day work culture), drive awareness and motivate them to focus on digital stress management techniques, fitness and make the workplace more peaceful and enjoyable."
"We can make a difference only if we join hands together. Let 'Freedom to Fitness be the mantra for New India. Jai Hind."

 

Tiranga pix

Vidyanand Kadwadkar's family from Thane, with the Tricolour

 

Tiranga pix

Anand Kumar from Bengaluru sent us this group photograph with his team mates posing with the Tricolour at InStem, a premier government research institute.

 

Tiranga pix

Yogesh Rajguru sent us this portrait from Pune.

 

Tiranga Pix

M Chasina Dora's family participates in the Tiranga campaign from Mancherial district in Telangana.

RAJEEV THOMAS, MADHURI MISHRA, MITHILEYSH SATHIYANARAYANAN, VIDYANAND KADWADKAR, ANAND KUMAR, YOGESH RAJGURU, M CHASINA DORA
