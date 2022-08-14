Delhi To Kenya: Inspiring Tiranga Images

We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Dibyendu Roy sent us this heart warming picture of grandfather D K Roy hoisting the Tiranga along with granddaughter Debanjana Roy at their terrace in New Delhi.

'Proud to hoist the Indian flag at the summit of Kilimanjaro last month along with my friends Biju from Bangalore and Riaz from Palakkad,' says Manoj Chakko, who hails from Thrissur. 'Though we were from different faiths, we are proud to be Indians first,' adds Chakko who currently resides in Muscat.

"My grandchildren have come from Abu Dhabi. It is their first Independence Day in India," says Rekha Bhartiya from Jaipur. "They are very much enthusiastic about Independence Day and hoisting of Tiranga."

"We have hoisted the Tricolour in our school premises -- Gems n Pearls Preschool as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga," says Rajesh Andy Kunjunny. The preschool is located at the Green Fields society in Rudra Colony, Ajmera Udyam Nagar, Maharashtra.

