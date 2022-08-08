Ananya-Vijay's Aafat In Ahmedabad!

Priyanka's beautiful Sunday... Tara hugs her best friend... Adah's a 'new human'...
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promote their film Liger in Ahmedabad and AP treats her fans with a picture from their song, Aafat.
Always the water baby, Priyanka Chopra spent her Sunday by the pool. Look who she had for company.
Husband Nick Jonas and little Malti Marie!
Meet Tara Sutaria's best friend: 'Happy Friendship Day to the ones who give us unconditional love and show us what real trust and love means!'
Adah Sharma has a question for you: 'NEW movie, NEW human, NEW look. Disclaimer: it isn't this look from the film. It's exactly the opposite of this look minus the sum of all it's parts so do the calculations and GUESS WHO I'm playing.
'Super excited for this. Hindi movie but going to be speaking in another language also. Now can't reveal any details yet.'
Kajol shares her birthday resolution: 'Due to personal reasons I’m just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year!'
Kalki Koechlin shares a picture from her shoot and writes, 'In memory of mom’s guilt, raging boobs and bionic bodies.'
Shamita Shetty looks sassy.
Athiya Shetty spends Sunday in bed.
Just like Tisca Chopra!
Govinda shares a throwback picture.