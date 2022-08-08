Ananya-Vijay's Aafat In Ahmedabad!

Priyanka's beautiful Sunday... Tara hugs her best friend... Adah's a 'new human'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promote their film Liger in Ahmedabad and AP treats her fans with a picture from their song, Aafat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Always the water baby, Priyanka Chopra spent her Sunday by the pool. Look who she had for company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Husband Nick Jonas and little Malti Marie!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Meet Tara Sutaria's best friend: 'Happy Friendship Day to the ones who give us unconditional love and show us what real trust and love means!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma has a question for you: 'NEW movie, NEW human, NEW look. Disclaimer: it isn't this look from the film. It's exactly the opposite of this look minus the sum of all it's parts so do the calculations and GUESS WHO I'm playing.

'Super excited for this. Hindi movie but going to be speaking in another language also. Now can't reveal any details yet.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares her birthday resolution: 'Due to personal reasons I’m just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin shares a picture from her shoot and writes, 'In memory of mom’s guilt, raging boobs and bionic bodies.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty looks sassy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty spends Sunday in bed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Just like Tisca Chopra!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda shares a throwback picture.