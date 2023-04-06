When Will Putin End This Cruel War?

400 days and more, Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine continues.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. Yana Bachek is consoled by her partner Yevgeniy Vlasenko as she mourns her father Victor Gubarev, 79, killed by shelling, in Kharkiv, April 18, 2022. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman and her cat walk past buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, April 5, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: The destroyed Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraf, at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, Kyiv region, April 3, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: The funeral of Yuriy Chopyk who died in battle near Kharkiv, in Ivano-Frankivsk, March 31, 2022. Photograph: Yuriy Rylchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: A burning gas pipeline struck by Russian shelling in northern Kharkiv, March 31, 2022. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier hugs his mother Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin town, on the outskirts of Kyiv, March 30, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view taken by a drone shows a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, March 3, 2022. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

IMAGE: A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend Zhytomyr, March 1, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds near an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, February 26, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, February 25, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street in Kyiv on the day of the Russian invasion, February 24, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv on the day of the invasion, February 24, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com