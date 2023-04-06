News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Will Putin End This Cruel War?

When Will Putin End This Cruel War?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 06, 2023 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

400 days and more, Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine continues.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. Yana Bachek is consoled by her partner Yevgeniy Vlasenko as she mourns her father Victor Gubarev, 79, killed by shelling, in Kharkiv, April 18, 2022. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman and her cat walk past buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, April 5, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The destroyed Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraf, at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, Kyiv region, April 3, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The funeral of Yuriy Chopyk who died in battle near Kharkiv, in Ivano-Frankivsk, March 31, 2022. Photograph: Yuriy Rylchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A burning gas pipeline struck by Russian shelling in northern Kharkiv, March 31, 2022. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier hugs his mother Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin town, on the outskirts of Kyiv, March 30, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view taken by a drone shows a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, March 3, 2022. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend Zhytomyr, March 1, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds near an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, February 26, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, February 25, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street in Kyiv on the day of the Russian invasion, February 24, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv on the day of the invasion, February 24, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine
Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine
Parl Budget Session ends amid uproar over Adani row
Parl Budget Session ends amid uproar over Adani row
SRH look to turn tables against LSG
SRH look to turn tables against LSG
'May tamper with evidence': Satyendar Jain denied bail
'May tamper with evidence': Satyendar Jain denied bail
How We Can Have A Credible NIRF Ranking
How We Can Have A Credible NIRF Ranking
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When Curfew Is Relaxed In Kyiv

When Curfew Is Relaxed In Kyiv

Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns

Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances