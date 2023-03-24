News
Rediff.com  » News » Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns

Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns

By REDIFF NEWS
March 24, 2023 08:48 IST
IMAGE: A damaged residential building. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Paramedics and rescuers work at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Sergiy Chalyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in the town of Rzhyshchiv. Photograph: Alina Yarysh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The destruction is apparent. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medics carry a man evacuated from a damaged building. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another damaged building. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a building heavily damaged by Russian drone strikes, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photograph: Alina Yarysh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A security personnel stands guard at a site of a damaged building. Photograph: Alina Yarysh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Shelest Oleksandr and his wife Vira, who were wounded during Russian drone attacks on a compound of a local lyceum in the town of Rzhyshchiv, at a hospital in Obukhiv town. Photograph: Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
