Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns

IMAGE: A damaged residential building. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Paramedics and rescuers work at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Sergiy Chalyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in the town of Rzhyshchiv. Photograph: Alina Yarysh/Reuters

IMAGE: The destruction is apparent. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Medics carry a man evacuated from a damaged building. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Another damaged building. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a building heavily damaged by Russian drone strikes, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Alina Yarysh/Reuters

IMAGE: A security personnel stands guard at a site of a damaged building. Photograph: Alina Yarysh/Reuters

IMAGE: Shelest Oleksandr and his wife Vira, who were wounded during Russian drone attacks on a compound of a local lyceum in the town of Rzhyshchiv, at a hospital in Obukhiv town. Photograph: Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com