Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine

Early on the morning of Thursday, March 9, 2023, Russian missiles rained on different cities and towns in Ukraine, causing more mayhem in a country where devastation and destruction have become common since the Russian invasion 378 days ago.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after Russian missile strikes in the capital Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters

IMAGE: An emergency worker carries a hose to douse fires at the site of a missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers rush to douse fires. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers at work. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near a car damaged during the missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A man checks a damaged car at the site. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of damaged windows as a person looks out. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents react to the bombardment, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com