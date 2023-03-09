News
Rediff.com  » News » Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine

By REDIFF NEWS
March 09, 2023 15:35 IST
Early on the morning of Thursday, March 9, 2023, Russian missiles rained on different cities and towns in Ukraine, causing more mayhem in a country where devastation and destruction have become common since the Russian invasion 378 days ago.

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises after Russian missile strikes in the capital Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An emergency worker carries a hose to douse fires at the site of a missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers rush to douse fires. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers at work. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather near a car damaged during the missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man checks a damaged car at the site. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of damaged windows as a person looks out. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents react to the bombardment, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
