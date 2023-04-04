News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting

400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting

By REDIFF NEWS
April 04, 2023 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from 400 days of war in Ukraine.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A pair of glasses with blood on them in the aftermath of deadly Russian shelling of residential buildings in Kostiantynivka, April 2, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops, is seen at an airfield in the town of Hostomel, Kyiv region, April 1, 2023. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman refuses to be evacuated while firefighters and police work to evacuate residents, near the frontline, in Siversk, Donetsk region, February 28, 2023. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel evacuate a woman after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, January 15, 2023. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Remains of MLRS shells used by Russian troops for strikes against Kharkiv, November 29, 2022. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The body of an army officer exhumed from, what Ukrainians said, a mass grave, in the recaptured town of Lyman, Donetsk region, October 11, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damage seen after a Russian strike hit a transport depot in Dnipro, September 30, 2022. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to contain a fire at a building at a location given as Zatoka, Odesa region, August 17, 2022. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes a selfie with an injured Ukrainian soldier in a hospital in Odesa, July 29, 2022. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

.

IMAGE: A couple wounded in a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike hold hands in a hospital in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, June 27, 2022. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Red Cross transport a man with disability, who was evacuated from a frontline area in Odesa, May 14, 2022. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at a Russian position in the Kharkiv region, May 9, 2022. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mykola, 70, climbs down from a bridge destroyed in the village of Kukhari in the Kyiv region, April 19, 2022. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine
When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine
Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine
When Thala Fandom Erupted In Chennai
When Thala Fandom Erupted In Chennai
How Much Did Govt Spend On Minorities?
How Much Did Govt Spend On Minorities?
Why Kids Spend Less Time On Sports
Why Kids Spend Less Time On Sports
Is Nitish's hold over administration slipping?
Is Nitish's hold over administration slipping?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When Curfew Is Relaxed In Kyiv

When Curfew Is Relaxed In Kyiv

Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns

Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances