400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting

Glimpses from 400 days of war in Ukraine.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A pair of glasses with blood on them in the aftermath of deadly Russian shelling of residential buildings in Kostiantynivka, April 2, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: The Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops, is seen at an airfield in the town of Hostomel, Kyiv region, April 1, 2023. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman refuses to be evacuated while firefighters and police work to evacuate residents, near the frontline, in Siversk, Donetsk region, February 28, 2023. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel evacuate a woman after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, January 15, 2023. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Remains of MLRS shells used by Russian troops for strikes against Kharkiv, November 29, 2022. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: The body of an army officer exhumed from, what Ukrainians said, a mass grave, in the recaptured town of Lyman, Donetsk region, October 11, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: Damage seen after a Russian strike hit a transport depot in Dnipro, September 30, 2022. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to contain a fire at a building at a location given as Zatoka, Odesa region, August 17, 2022. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes a selfie with an injured Ukrainian soldier in a hospital in Odesa, July 29, 2022. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A couple wounded in a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike hold hands in a hospital in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, June 27, 2022. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Red Cross transport a man with disability, who was evacuated from a frontline area in Odesa, May 14, 2022. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at a Russian position in the Kharkiv region, May 9, 2022. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Mykola, 70, climbs down from a bridge destroyed in the village of Kukhari in the Kyiv region, April 19, 2022. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com