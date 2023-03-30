News
Rediff.com  » News » When Curfew Is Relaxed In Kyiv

When Curfew Is Relaxed In Kyiv

By REDIFF NEWS
March 30, 2023 10:39 IST
Glimpses from downtown Kyiv when the curfew was relaxed.

A war-time curfew in the Ukrainian capital was moved back an hour from 11 pm to midnight beginning March 26 according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko. The curfew ends at 5 am.

 

IMAGE: People walk past destroyed Russian armored military vehicles on display. All photographs: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A family walks past destroyed Russian armored military vehicles.

 

IMAGE: A woman sits next to metal anti-tank barriers known as 'hedgehogs'.

 

IMAGE: People walk past the hedgehogs.

 

IMAGE: People walk on a Kyiv street in the evening.

 

IMAGE: People walk on a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro river and the city.

 

IMAGE: A view of the Dnipro river and the city.

 

IMAGE: A woman sits at a restaurant.

 

IMAGE: People gather next to a bar on the Podil neighborhood.

 

IMAGE: The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in the background.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

