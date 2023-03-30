When Curfew Is Relaxed In Kyiv

Glimpses from downtown Kyiv when the curfew was relaxed.

A war-time curfew in the Ukrainian capital was moved back an hour from 11 pm to midnight beginning March 26 according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko. The curfew ends at 5 am.

IMAGE: People walk past destroyed Russian armored military vehicles on display. All photographs: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: A family walks past destroyed Russian armored military vehicles.

IMAGE: A woman sits next to metal anti-tank barriers known as 'hedgehogs'.

IMAGE: People walk past the hedgehogs.

IMAGE: People walk on a Kyiv street in the evening.

IMAGE: People walk on a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro river and the city.

IMAGE: A view of the Dnipro river and the city.

IMAGE: A woman sits at a restaurant.

IMAGE: People gather next to a bar on the Podil neighborhood.

IMAGE: The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in the background.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com