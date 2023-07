Bomman and Bellie, who starred in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

IMAGE: President Murmu meets with Bomman and Bellie.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan is also seen. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu felicitates Bomman and Bellie.

IMAGE: The President chats with Bomman and Bellie.

