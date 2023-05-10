News
Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers

Thala Meets The Elephant Whisperers

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 10, 2023 14:02 IST
CSK

Chennai Super Kings honored elephant caregivers Bomman, Bellie and Oscar-winning film-maker Kartiki Gonsalves (The Elephant Whisperers) at a special ceremony in Chennai on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

CSK's talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni presented personalised jerseys to the trio at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

CSK

Ahead of Wednesday's game against the Delhi Capitals, CSK Co-owner Rupa Gurunath and CEO KS Viswanathan will again felicitate Bomman, Bellie and Kartiki.

'We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage,' CSK tweeted.

CSK

'Conserving Asian elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses,' Viswanathan added.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
