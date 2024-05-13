IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi at an election meeting for the Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Bargarh, Odisha, May 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the fourth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday, May 13, 2024, with 96 seats going to the polls across 10 states.

Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats

Accoding to data available from the Election Commission of India, 11 seats in the fourth phase had a victory margin of less than 1 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Khunti seat in Jharkhand was won by Arjun Munda belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party defeating Congress candidate Kali Charan Munda by a margin of mere 0.17 per cent votes.

The Malkajgiri seat in Telangana was won by current Chief Minister and Congress candidate Anumula Revanth Reddy defeating Marri Rajashekar Reddy of the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi) by a margin of 0.70 per cent votes.

The Election Commission data shows 17.70 crore (177 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase on Monday.

Of this, 8.97 crore (89.7 million) voters are male voters while 8.73 crore (87.3 million) voters are female voters.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded the maximum number (92) of candidates in the fourth phase followed by the BJP (70) and the Congress (61).

