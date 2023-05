IMAGE: Oscar-winning film-maker Kartiki Gonsalves (The Elephant Whisperers) and elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie were felicitated ahead of the Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals contest at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Before the first ball in IPL 2023 game 55 was bowled, the Chennai Super Kings honoured Oscar-winning film-maker Kartiki Gonsalves (The Elephant Whisperers) and elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie -- the stars of the documentary.

After honouring the trio with signed jerseys on the eve of the IPL match, Kartiki, Bomman and Bellie were felicitated at the ground on Wednesday evening.

Video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

The CSK owners present a cheque for Rs 500,000 in favour of the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation.