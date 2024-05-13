Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?

Photograph: BCCI

Sunday's IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals saw a rare dismissal that injected a dose of drama into the chase.

Ravindra Jadeja became only the third batter in IPL history to be given out for obstructing the field.

The drama unfolded due to a miscommunication between Jadeja and his partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Jadeja was halfway down the pitch for a second run, Gaikwad hesitated, leaving Jadeja stranded.

The Rajasthan Royals capitalised on this confusion. The third man threw the ball to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, who aimed for the bowler's end. However, the throw struck Jadeja's body.

The Royals' appeal for obstructing the field reached the third umpire, who reviewed the incident from multiple angles. After deliberation, the third umpire gave Jadeja out for blocking the field, saying he knew where the throw was going.

Clearly unhappy with the decision, Jadeja (5 off 6 balls) expressed his frustration as he walked back to the pavilion. He exchanged words with the on-field umpire, highlighting the controversial nature of the dismissal.

Jadeja's bizarre exit joined the ranks of only two other players dismissed for obstructing the field in IPL history: Yusuf Pathan (2013) and Amit Mishra (2019).