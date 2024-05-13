News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?

Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 13, 2024 08:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: BCCI
 

Sunday's IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals saw a rare dismissal that injected a dose of drama into the chase.

Ravindra Jadeja became only the third batter in IPL history to be given out for obstructing the field.

Ravindra Jadeja

The drama unfolded due to a miscommunication between Jadeja and his partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Jadeja was halfway down the pitch for a second run, Gaikwad hesitated, leaving Jadeja stranded.

The Rajasthan Royals capitalised on this confusion. The third man threw the ball to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, who aimed for the bowler's end. However, the throw struck Jadeja's body.

The Royals' appeal for obstructing the field reached the third umpire, who reviewed the incident from multiple angles. After deliberation, the third umpire gave Jadeja out for blocking the field, saying he knew where the throw was going.

Clearly unhappy with the decision, Jadeja (5 off 6 balls) expressed his frustration as he walked back to the pavilion. He exchanged words with the on-field umpire, highlighting the controversial nature of the dismissal.

Jadeja's bizarre exit joined the ranks of only two other players dismissed for obstructing the field in IPL history: Yusuf Pathan (2013) and Amit Mishra (2019).

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: 5 in a row! RCB thrash DC to stay alive
PICS: 5 in a row! RCB thrash DC to stay alive
Starc Or Varma: Whose Run Out Was Better?
Starc Or Varma: Whose Run Out Was Better?
Venky or Ishan? Who Impressed More?
Venky or Ishan? Who Impressed More?
Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats
Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats
Kashmir: Vote For Hope After Long Decade
Kashmir: Vote For Hope After Long Decade
Will Modi's Patna Roadshow Bring Votes?
Will Modi's Patna Roadshow Bring Votes?
EPL: Arsenal stun United; reignite title hopes
EPL: Arsenal stun United; reignite title hopes

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PICS: CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive

PICS: CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive

Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers

Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances