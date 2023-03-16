Stalin Honours The Elephant Whisperers Stars

A couple of days after the Oscars, on Wedesday, March 15, 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin felicitated Elephant Whisperers Bomman and Bellie following the Oscars win for the documentary The Elephant Whisperers in Chennai.
Stalin presented each of them cheques of Rs 100,000, besides a shield and shawl to honour them.
He also announced Rs 100,000 each to the 91 persons working in the two elephant camps in Tamil Nadu -- Mudumalai and Anaimalai and reserved Rs 91 million towards constructing houses for them.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com