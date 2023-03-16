Stalin Honours The Elephant Whisperers Stars

A couple of days after the Oscars, on Wedesday, March 15, 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin felicitated Elephant Whisperers Bomman and Bellie following the Oscars win for the documentary The Elephant Whisperers in Chennai.

Stalin presented each of them cheques of Rs 100,000, besides a shield and shawl to honour them.

He also announced Rs 100,000 each to the 91 persons working in the two elephant camps in Tamil Nadu -- Mudumalai and Anaimalai and reserved Rs 91 million towards constructing houses for them.

IMAGE: Stalin greets Bomman and Bellie. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Stalin felicitates the couple, stars of Karthiki Gonsalves's Oscar-winning documentary, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Stalin awards cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to Bomman and Bellie. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Elephant Whisperers speak to the media after meeting Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The couple have devoted their lives to caring for orphaned baby elephants. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

