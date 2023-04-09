News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi visits TN elephant camp, interacts with 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple

Modi visits TN elephant camp, interacts with 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 09, 2023 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in an Oscar-winning documentary.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bomman, Bellie couple, the main stars of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, in Mudumalai, Tamil Nadu, April 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI photo

The PM, who reached Mysuru in Karnataka on Saturday evening from Chennai following official engagements there, visited the tiger sanctuary briefly on Sunday.

 

Upon his arrival, the PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants in the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve in Mudumalai.

IMAGE: PM Modi during his visit to Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai, in Tamil Nadu, April 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

He later interacted with Bellie and Bomman, who have won accolades after they featured in the Academy award-wining documentary, The Elephant Whisperers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park
PM releases Namibian cheetahs in MP national park
No serious efforts made to reintroduce cheetahs: PM
No serious efforts made to reintroduce cheetahs: PM
Why Modi told cheetah caretakers to refuse him entry
Why Modi told cheetah caretakers to refuse him entry
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Modi turns adventurous, to appear on Man vs Wild show

Modi turns adventurous, to appear on Man vs Wild show

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances