Modi visits TN elephant camp, interacts with 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in an Oscar-winning documentary.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bomman, Bellie couple, the main stars of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, in Mudumalai, Tamil Nadu, April 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI photo

The PM, who reached Mysuru in Karnataka on Saturday evening from Chennai following official engagements there, visited the tiger sanctuary briefly on Sunday.

Upon his arrival, the PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants in the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve in Mudumalai.

IMAGE: PM Modi during his visit to Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai, in Tamil Nadu, April 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

He later interacted with Bellie and Bomman, who have won accolades after they featured in the Academy award-wining documentary, The Elephant Whisperers.