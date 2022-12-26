War Doesn't Dim Ukraine's Christmas Spirit

Glimpses of Christmas celebrations amid the war in Ukraine...

IMAGE: Residents sing Christmas carols during an air raid alarm inside a metro station in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: People take part in Christmas celebrations in the Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos in the village of Kryvorivnia in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Photograph: Yuriy Rylchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: Children receive presents from an Ukrainian soldier disguised as St Nicholas near a military vehicle decorated with Christmas lights in Sloviansk.

Sloviansk is the city where Russia started the war in April 2014. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier carries a decorated Christmas tree to the trenches on the front line on Christmas Eve in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents charge their phones near a Christmas tree in a humanitarian centre amid artillery shelling in Bakhmut.

Ukraine's hard-hit frontline city of Bakhmut is an eastern industrial city which Russia has attacked relentlessly for months with frontal assaults, artillery barrages and air strikes. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

IMAGE: The House of Culture in Bakhmut's city centre burns amid artillery shelling. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

IMAGE: An excavator removes the ruins of a theatre building destroyed in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers restore an electric installation destroyed by a Russian strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

IMAGE: Students attend a lesson at an art school during an electricity outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile and drone attacks in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires a rocket on Christmas Day at the frontline in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents receive medicine at a humanitarian centre amid artillery shelling in Bakhmut. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers hide from a drone amid artillery shelling in Bakhmut. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: The body of a person killed during a Russian military strike is seen on a street in Kherson. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian military, relatives and friends mourn Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Kyrychenko during a funeral ceremony at the Bucha cemetery.

Dmytro, 33, was killed on December 15 during a combat mission in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com