News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » War Doesn't Dim Ukraine's Christmas Spirit

War Doesn't Dim Ukraine's Christmas Spirit

By REDIFF NEWS
December 26, 2022 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of Christmas celebrations amid the war in Ukraine...

IMAGE: Residents sing Christmas carols during an air raid alarm inside a metro station in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People take part in Christmas celebrations in the Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos in the village of Kryvorivnia in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Photograph: Yuriy Rylchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children receive presents from an Ukrainian soldier disguised as St Nicholas near a military vehicle decorated with Christmas lights in Sloviansk.
Sloviansk is the city where Russia started the war in April 2014. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier carries a decorated Christmas tree to the trenches on the front line on Christmas Eve in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents charge their phones near a Christmas tree in a humanitarian centre amid artillery shelling in Bakhmut.
Ukraine's hard-hit frontline city of Bakhmut is an eastern industrial city which Russia has attacked relentlessly for months with frontal assaults, artillery barrages and air strikes. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

 

 

IMAGE: The House of Culture in Bakhmut's city centre burns amid artillery shelling. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An excavator removes the ruins of a theatre building destroyed in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers restore an electric installation destroyed by a Russian strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Students attend a lesson at an art school during an electricity outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile and drone attacks in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires a rocket on Christmas Day at the frontline in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents receive medicine at a humanitarian centre amid artillery shelling in Bakhmut. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers hide from a drone amid artillery shelling in Bakhmut. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

 

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: The body of a person killed during a Russian military strike is seen on a street in Kherson. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian military, relatives and friends mourn Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Kyrychenko during a funeral ceremony at the Bucha cemetery.
Dmytro, 33, was killed on December 15 during a combat mission in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The Battle For Bakhmut
The Battle For Bakhmut
Putin's Drones Hit Power Supply In Kyiv
Putin's Drones Hit Power Supply In Kyiv
Why Zelenskyy Gave Biden A Medal
Why Zelenskyy Gave Biden A Medal
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
'I have grown some steel in my psyche'
'I have grown some steel in my psyche'
Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent
Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent
Aaftab, Shraddha heard in heated argument in new video
Aaftab, Shraddha heard in heated argument in new video
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A Restaurant Smeared With Blood

A Restaurant Smeared With Blood

Christmas In Wartime

Christmas In Wartime

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances